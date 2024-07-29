Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $547.52. 490,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

