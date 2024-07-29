Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.83

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 2749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,326 shares of company stock worth $4,557,245. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $173,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 117.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

