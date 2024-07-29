Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Down 9.1%

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 258.55 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 259.85 ($3.36). Approximately 334,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 447,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.70).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 250 ($3.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £422.01 million, a P/E ratio of -217.50, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.06.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

