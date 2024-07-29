Taiko (TAIKO) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00003656 BTC on major exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $707.14 million and $28.44 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,023,872 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.62744751 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $20,437,988.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

