Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $36.50. 355,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,676,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after buying an additional 1,265,534 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $36,288,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

