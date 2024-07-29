Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 250,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,288. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $918.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $13,127,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $11,284,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

