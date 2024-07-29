Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.97 ($0.04), with a volume of 192048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Tavistock Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £16.62 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.
