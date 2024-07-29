TD Cowen Boosts Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $39.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

