TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Reduced by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up approximately 1.8% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robotti Robert owned about 0.12% of TechnipFMC worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE FTI traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $29.35. 5,230,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,759. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

