Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.57.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $423.04. The stock had a trading volume of 291,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

