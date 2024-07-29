Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 6,428.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 61,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.35. 80,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.81.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

