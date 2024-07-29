Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Terreno Realty worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $3,450,000.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 417,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

