Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 4,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $65.79. 368,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
