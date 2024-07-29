Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million and a P/E ratio of -17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Community Bancshares news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo acquired 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $100,324.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,258 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $112,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $106,209. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

