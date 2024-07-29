Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $169.38 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

