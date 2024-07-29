The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 11.0% in July

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Andersons Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Andersons by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

ANDE traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.13. 159,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,351. Andersons has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

