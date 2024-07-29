The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $12.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on F. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

