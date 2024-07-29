The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in July

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $6.48 during trading hours on Monday. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.
About Siam Cement Public
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siam Cement Public
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nearly 100% Accurate Indicator Reveals Top Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.