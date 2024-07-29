The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in July

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $6.48 during trading hours on Monday. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

