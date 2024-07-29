The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $28,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.12. The company had a trading volume of 381,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,559. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.