The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,678,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

