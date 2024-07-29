Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,272. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $327.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

In related news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,484 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter worth $54,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

