THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THO

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.72. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.