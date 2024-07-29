THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on THO
Institutional Trading of THOR Industries
THOR Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:THO opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.72. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
THOR Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.
THOR Industries Company Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than THOR Industries
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.