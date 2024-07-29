Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $336.00 target price on the stock.

SNA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.00.

SNA opened at $280.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

