Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 519.15%.

In other news, Director Janet M. Coletti purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

