Toncoin Price Reaches $6.62 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $22.62 billion and approximately $186.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.62 or 0.00009943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,565.16 or 0.99903966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,765,145 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,714,523.532621 with 2,516,594,943.192266 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.76182082 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 477 active market(s) with $136,972,945.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.