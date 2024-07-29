Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Trading Up 18.1%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Free Report) was up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Total Access Communication Public Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

About Total Access Communication Public

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited or DTAC is one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Thailand. Founded in August 1989, it operates 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands under a concession granted by the Communications Authority of Thailand (CAT). As of 6 September 2007, the Company’s registered capital was THB 4,744,161,260 of which THB 4,735,622,000 was paid-up capital and divided into 2,367,811,000 ordinary shares with a par value of THB 2.

Featured Articles

