Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.55. 10,411,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

