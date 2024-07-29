Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,320 shares of company stock worth $20,696,223 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.