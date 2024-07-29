Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,320 shares of company stock worth $20,696,223 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

NYSE:PG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average of $161.67. The company has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $170.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

