Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.69. 1,311,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $150.73.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

