TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,239.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,239. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,297.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,223.96.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.