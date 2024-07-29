Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 134,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,722. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,089,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,700,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225 over the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

