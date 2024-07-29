Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Treace Medical Concepts

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Deepti Jain purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Treace purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,561,998.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 59.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. 790,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,260. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.