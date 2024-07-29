Truist Financial Trims Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Target Price to $104.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $86,389.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

