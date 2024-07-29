TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTECGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TTEC by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TTEC by 35,988.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $385.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. TTEC has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTECGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

