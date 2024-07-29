Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unicycive Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. 2,264,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.