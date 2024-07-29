Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Down 25%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,043,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,397% from the average daily volume of 136,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Unigold Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Unigold (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Unigold Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

