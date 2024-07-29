Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $255.00 at TD Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $259.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.36 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

