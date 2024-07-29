Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $4.70 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $85.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.84 or 0.00011316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00109989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.7605254 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $72,874,339.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

