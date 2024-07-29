Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.62 billion and $105.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $7.70 or 0.00011469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00110277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008512 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.7605254 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $72,874,339.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

