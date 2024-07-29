United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bancorp

In related news, CEO Scott A. Everson purchased 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,794.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,310 shares of company stock worth $53,044. 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

UBCP stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

