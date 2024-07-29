United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

