United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,822 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of United Therapeutics worth $26,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $338.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.01 and its 200-day moving average is $257.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $343.98.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.64.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,803 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

