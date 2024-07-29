Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.91. The stock had a trading volume of 321,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.10.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

