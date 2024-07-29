US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.61% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBIL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 139,063 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XBIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.10. 66,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,435. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

