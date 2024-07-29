Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 20.4 %

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $1.17 on Monday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

