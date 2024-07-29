Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after purchasing an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.06. 9,552,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,264,291. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

