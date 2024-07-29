Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 316,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 203,650 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $42.17.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

