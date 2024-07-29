Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 314,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 163,736 shares.The stock last traded at $230.19 and had previously closed at $230.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.