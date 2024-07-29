Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 302,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 298,815 shares.The stock last traded at $260.29 and had previously closed at $260.82.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.35. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBK. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
