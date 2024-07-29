Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 91,335 shares.The stock last traded at $182.43 and had previously closed at $183.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.